De Ligt scores first Man Utd goal in win at Southampton

Menu ›
Sports
Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: BBC
Matthijs de Ligt netted his inaugural goal for Manchester United, helping Erik ten Hag's team secure a vital Premier League win against Southampton.
Following a disappointing defeat to Liverpool before the international break, the Red Devils were eager to bounce back.
After a challenging beginning, a crucial penalty save by Andre Onana from Cameron Archer shifted the momentum, allowing United to take the lead shortly thereafter.
Read full article
Source: BBC