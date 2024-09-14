Sports

De Ligt scores first Man Utd goal in win at Southampton

The Victory Came After Back To Back Losses For Manchester United.png The victory came after back-to-back losses for Manchester United

Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Matthijs de Ligt netted his inaugural goal for Manchester United, helping Erik ten Hag's team secure a vital Premier League win against Southampton.

Following a disappointing defeat to Liverpool before the international break, the Red Devils were eager to bounce back.

After a challenging beginning, a crucial penalty save by Andre Onana from Cameron Archer shifted the momentum, allowing United to take the lead shortly thereafter.

Source: BBC