De Ligt scores first Man Utd goal in win at Southampton

The victory came after back-to-back losses for Manchester United

Source: BBC

Matthijs de Ligt netted his inaugural goal for Manchester United, helping Erik ten Hag's team secure a vital Premier League win against Southampton.

Following a disappointing defeat to Liverpool before the international break, the Red Devils were eager to bounce back.

After a challenging beginning, a crucial penalty save by Andre Onana from Cameron Archer shifted the momentum, allowing United to take the lead shortly thereafter.



