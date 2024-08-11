Sports

Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere on target for Zhejiang Professional in defeat at Tianjin Jinmen Tiger

Deabeas Owusu Sekyere Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere

Sun, 11 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian forward Deabeas Owusu-Sekyere found the net for Zhejiang Professional during their away match against Tianjin Jinmen Tiger in the Chinese Super League, despite the team's eventual 3-2 loss.

