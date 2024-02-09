Dede Ayew's bicycle kick wins Ligue 1's goal of the month

Andre Dede Ayew

Andre Ayew has received the award for French Ligue 1 Goal of the Month for January.

During a 3-3 draw against Lorient, Ayew scored a remarkable bicycle kick that exhibited his remarkable skill and technique.



Ayew, who is 34 years old, has been in excellent form lately and has scored three goals in his last three games since returning to club football.



Le Havre, who has struggled for consistency in the league this season, has been relieved by his performances.

Ayew's goal against Lorient was particularly impressive as he flawlessly executed a powerful and precise acrobatic volley into the net with a bicycle kick.



Watch the goal below:



