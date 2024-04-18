Dele Alli confident of making England squad for 2026 World Cup

Dele Alli

Dele Alli expressed his optimism and determination to participate in the 2026 World Cup with the England national team.

The 28-year-old Everton midfielder has been sidelined since February 2023 due to hip and groin injuries.



In a heartfelt interview in July, Dele opened up about his childhood, mental health struggles, and time spent in rehabilitation.



Despite not having played for a year, Dele remains focused on his goal and believes in his abilities.



Currently contracted to Everton until the end of the season, he aims to return to full training by the conclusion of the current campaign. Dele's last appearance was on loan at Besiktas, but it was cut short due to a hip injury.



During his conversation with Gary Neville, he revealed his six-week stint in rehab for a sleeping pill addiction and mental health issues.

Dele also disclosed that he had experienced sexual abuse at the age of six. Reflecting on the interview, he expressed satisfaction in knowing that it had a positive impact on others.



Dele was part of the England squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, but his last international appearance was in 2019.



After nearing a return to action at the end of 2023, he suffered a groin injury that prolonged his absence. However, Dele remains hopeful as he can now see the light at the end of the tunnel in his recovery journey.



He acknowledges the challenges he has faced but believes they have contributed to his personal growth, allowing him to channel the pain of his injury into personal development.