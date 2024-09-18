Sports

Deloitte receives Tier 1 Cybersecurity Service Provider license

Deloitte 615x410 Ezgif.png Sheriff Issah says the license enables them to support clients and critical infrastructure

Wed, 18 Sep 2024 Source: 3news.com

Deloitte Ghana has been awarded the Tier 1 Cybersecurity Service Provider license by the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), complying with the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038).

This license certifies Deloitte's ability to offer services like Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance, Cybersecurity Training, and Digital Forensic services. The firm, which is ISO 27001 and ISO 22301 certified, successfully met the rigorous standards set by the CSA.

Sheriff Issah from Deloitte's Risk Advisory Department highlighted that the license enables them to support clients and critical infrastructure effectively.

Source: 3news.com