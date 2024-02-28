Delta Airlines boosts US-Ghana route with new aircraft

Delta Airlines

Delta Airlines has announced its plans to enhance services on the US-Ghana route by introducing state-of-the-art widebody aircraft Airbus to its fleet.

According to Graphic Online, the company aims to become the carrier of choice between Ghana and the U.S. through its non-stop service to John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City (NYC) and adjoining destinations.



The Atlanta-based airline has made substantial orders for these aircraft, with several set for delivery in the coming 12 months. Delta plans to evaluate fleet deployment continuously as it considers customer feedback and other commercial and operational factors.



Delta's Corporate Communications Director, Ralph Albus, gave the assurance that the airline would continue to fine-tune its onboard product offering, including Wi-Fi connectivity and free mobile messaging, as well as tailoring its menus to offer regional specialties. Delta offers free Wi-Fi on connecting routes within the US and plans to roll this out to international flights this year.



Albus emphasised that the new aircraft would contribute significantly to Ghana's economy and support tourism while providing superior services to passengers.

“Delta cares about Ghana and has a long-term commitment to the country. Our JFK-Accra service contributes significantly to Ghana's economy and supports tourism,”



Delta has a long-term commitment to Ghana and is working towards becoming America's premier airline catering to both leisure and corporate travelers, distinguished by its product offerings, operational reliability, and punctuality.



Delta's extensive onward connectivity at JFK enables customers traveling on its Ghana flights to easily reach every corner of the U.S. with a short connection time.



Albus also pointed out that Delta played a pivotal role in connecting Ghanaians to family and friends residing in the US, with the majority of the Ghanaian community residing in prominent cities like New York, Atlanta, and Boston.