Democracy Cup will be the start of a ‘new era’ at Kotoko – Fredrick Asare

Frederick Asare 222r689 Fredrick Asare

Wed, 17 Jul 2024 Source: Apexnewshub

Asare Kotoko's goalkeeper, Fredrick Asare, is optimistic that the team will begin a fresh chapter when they go up against Hearts of Oak in the Democracy Cup.

The match is set to take place at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday, July 17, as part of the cup organized by the Parliament of Ghana.

This upcoming game will mark the third time the two teams have faced off, having previously met in the Ghana Premier League.

Despite Hearts' success in previous trophy initiatives against Kotoko, Asare believes that the outcome will be different this time around.

