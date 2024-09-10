Depay signs two-year deal with Brazil's Corinthians

Memphis Depay

Source: BBC

Dutch striker Memphis Depay has joined Brazilian club Corinthians on a two-year deal that runs until December 2026, following his departure from Atletico Madrid as a free agent in July. Last season, Depay made 31 appearances for Atletico, netting nine goals. The 30-year-old represented the Netherlands at Euro 2024 this summer but was omitted from the squad by head coach Ronald Koeman for the Nations League matches in September.





