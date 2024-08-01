Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Diallo stars in Man Utd friendly win over Betis

Diallo Am Amad Diallo scored and assisted in a 3-2 win over Real Betis

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: BBC

Manchester United wide-man Amad Diallo was the star of the show as Erik ten Hag's side recorded a 3-2 pre-season victory over Real Betis in the Snapdragon Stadium for their first win of their US tour.

Diallo scored himself after winning Marcus Rashford's penalty, and Casemiro’s first-time effort gave United the win with a dominant first-half performance.

But while Diallo commanded most attention in San Diego, United manager Ten Hag was left with more injury headaches with the news that Leny Yoro will miss three months with a foot injury and Rasmus Hojlund six weeks with a hamstring strain.

And forwards Antony and Rashford came off in the second half, with Antony visibly frustrated.

Read full article

Source: BBC