Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah

Ghana Month this March brings forth a pioneering initiative by Zulaiha Dobia Abdullah, the visionary founder of Divaloper, aimed at honoring and celebrating the accomplishments of industrious and successful women nationwide.

Zulaiha's innovative "See Ghana agenda" leverages technology to spotlight the invaluable contributions of women to Ghana's advancement and prosperity.



Through this initiative, she seeks to recognize and celebrate women's remarkable achievements across various sectors, including technology, entrepreneurship, education, and social activism.



Divaloper's cutting-edge technological solutions will be deployed to showcase the stories, experiences, and accomplishments of inspirational Ghanaian women.



Zulaiha Abdullah, a trailblazer in the tech industry and a staunch advocate for gender equality, emphasizes the importance of celebrating women's achievements to foster inclusivity, diversity, and innovation in Ghanaian society.

The "See Ghana agenda" aims to inspire and empower future generations of women to pursue their aspirations with confidence. Through digital campaigns, online events, and interactive platforms, Divaloper will provide a stage for women to share their stories and insights.



Zulaiha invites individuals and organizations across Ghana to participate in the "See Ghana agenda" during Ghana Month.



By collectively celebrating women's achievements, Ghana can embrace its cultural heritage and recognize the significant contributions of its women to the nation's progress.