Division One League: RTU’s reserve jersey showcases Northern Region map

RTU's reserve jersey for the 2024/25 Division One League campaign

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Real Tamale United (RTU) has introduced their reserve jersey for the 2024/25 Division One League, showcasing an impressive design.

The elegant white kit honors the essence of the Northern Region by integrating detailed elements of the regional map into its aesthetic.

This creative aspect pays homage to RTU’s strong ties to its community, highlighting notable local areas like Savelugu and Kumbungu throughout the jersey.



