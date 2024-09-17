Division One League: Real Tamale United win pre-season tournament

Real Tamale United

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Real Tamale United clinched the inaugural Gbewaa Division One Unity Tournament over the weekend, enhancing their readiness for the upcoming second-tier league season. They secured a 1-0 victory against Walewale Catholic Stars at Nobisco SHS Park on Saturday, with Wisdom Jonas scoring the decisive goal to earn the trophy for the former Ghana Premier League team.





