Division One League: Real Tamale United win pre-season tournament

Sports
Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet
Real Tamale United clinched the inaugural Gbewaa Division One Unity Tournament over the weekend, enhancing their readiness for the upcoming second-tier league season. They secured a 1-0 victory against Walewale Catholic Stars at Nobisco SHS Park on Saturday, with Wisdom Jonas scoring the decisive goal to earn the trophy for the former Ghana Premier League team.
