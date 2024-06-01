Djiku and Bukari miss first training session ahead of World Cup qualifiers

Alexander Djiku

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The first training session for the Black Stars took place on May 31 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, 24 out of the 26 invited players actively participated in the session.

The training included goalkeepers Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Fredrick Asare, and Joseph Wollacott, defenders Alidu Seidu, Tariq Lamptey, Salisu Mohammed, Jerome Opoku, and Abdul Mumin, midfielders Thomas Partey, Salis Abdul Samed, Gideon Mensah, Ebenezer Annan, Mohammed Kudus, Ernest Nuamah, Ibrahim Sulemana, Edmund Addo, Elisha Owusu, and Abu Francis, and forwards Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Antoine Semenyo, Jordan Ayew, Ibrahim Osman, Kamal Deen Sulemana, and Brandon Thomas-Asante.



