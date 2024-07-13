Djokovic sets up Alcaraz rematch in Wimbledon final

Novak Djokovic

Source: BBC

Novak Djokovic triumphed over Lorenzo Musetti in the Wimbledon semifinals, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 to reach his 37th Grand Slam final and 10th at Wimbledon.

The 37-year-old Serbian will face reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz, whom he faced in last year's final. Musetti, 22, had a brief chance to break back but faltered, leading to Djokovic's victory.



After the match, Djokovic celebrated with a playful gesture for his daughter Tara, although some fans reacted negatively.

The highly anticipated rematch between Djokovic and Alcaraz promises to be another thrilling chapter in Wimbledon history.



