Dodgers star Ohtani makes MLB 50-50 history

Ohtani joined the Dodgers on a $700m contract - the biggest deal in the sport's history

Source: BBC

Shohei Ohtani made baseball history as the first player to achieve 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a single season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers star required one stolen base and two home runs to reach this milestone, ultimately finishing the game with 51 home runs and 51 steals during a 20-4 victory against the Miami Marlins.

Ohtani secured his first stolen base in the first inning, marking the beginning of his record-breaking performance. He later added his 51st steal to his impressive tally.



