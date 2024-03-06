Dodzie Numekevor appointed as interim Director General of National Sports Authority

Dodzie Numekevor

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has announced the appointment of Mr Dodzie Numekevor as the interim Director General.

The appointment was made by the Presidency and signed by Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024. Mr Numekevor has been given 14 days to accept the role.



The previous Director General, Prof Twumasi, was removed from his position after being summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters. Despite appealing for clemency, his request was unsuccessful. The termination of his appointment was communicated to the board approximately two weeks ago.

It seems that Prof Twumasi was unable to convince the appointing authority to retain him, as his dismissal was included in a communique sent to the board. He was appointed as Director General on December 10, 2018, replacing Robert Sarfo Mensah who resigned due to his alleged involvement in the 'number 12' scandal by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger EyePI.