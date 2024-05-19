Dortmund bids farewell to Otto Addo as he begins second stint as Ghana coach

Borussia Dortmund finally bid farewell to Otto Addo as he takes Black Stars coaching job

Borussia Dortmund has bid a fitting farewell to Ghana coach Otto Addo as he departs the club after his involvement with the Black Stars.

The ex-Ghanaian international chose to conclude his tenure with the German powerhouse after nearly eight years serving as the team's player development coach.



Addo oversaw the development of numerous players, including Erling Haaland of Manchester City and Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid.



While juggling his duties at Dortmund, he also managed the Black Stars, guiding Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Nonetheless, in February, the 48-year-old accepted the position of head coach for the Black Stars following Chris Hughton's dismissal.

Addo led the Black Stars in friendly matches against Nigeria and Uganda in March, resulting in a loss to the Super Eagles and a draw with the Cranes.



The former FC Nordsjaelland coach is set to arrive in Ghana this week for his official introduction, during which he will meet with the media and announce his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.



