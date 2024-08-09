Dr Bawumia commissions Royal Ghana Gold Refinery to boost local gold refinery

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has inaugurated the Royal Ghana Gold Refinery (RGGL), a cutting-edge facility capable of refining 400 kilograms of gold daily to 24-carat, 99.99% purity.

The refinery, a joint venture between the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC) and India's Royal Gold Limited, marks a major step in Ghana’s push to add value to its mineral resources.



The project is expected to create over 600 jobs and help Ghana retain more economic value from its gold production, which has traditionally been exported unrefined.

The initiative aligns with the government's broader vision to make Ghana a hub for mineral refining and boost its economic independence.



Additionally, the refinery strengthens Ghana's bid for London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) certification, enabling the country to trade its gold on the global market.



