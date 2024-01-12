Dr. Bawumia donates to SWAG Awards; renews support for best female footballer and sports journalist

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia donates to the 48th SWAG Awards; renews support for best female footballer and sports journalist

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has donated, once again, to support the SWAG Awards.



Dr. Bawumia presented an amount of 50,000 Cedis to support the 48th edition of the Awards. Out of his support, 10,000 Cedis each will be presented to the Female Footballer of the Year, as well as the Sports Journalist of the Year.



The Vice President as part of his broader support for the awards, has, since 2022 adopted the two award categories and winners have been receiving cash prizes from him, in appreciation of female footballers and sports journalists.

Outstanding Ghanaian sportsmen and women for the year 2023, will be honoured tonight at the 48th edition, which Dr. Bawumia is expected to grace as the Special Guest.



