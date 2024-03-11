Dr. Collins Korbla Tay assumes leadership at soil research institute

Dr. Collins Korbla Tay, new Director of Soil Research Institute

Dr. Collins Korbla Tay has been appointed as the Director of the Soil Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR-CRI). He takes over from Mr. Gabriel Willie Quansah who was acting.

Dr. Tay, a distinguished chief research scientist, brings a wealth of experience to his new position, having dedicated over two decades to water research and related resources.



His academic journey includes obtaining a PhD in Environmental Science from the University of Ghana, Legon, where his research focused on "Hydrogeochemical processes influencing groundwater quality within the Lower Pra Basin, Ghana."

His academic achievements are complemented by an extensive array of professional certifications, spanning from global atmospheric studies to water management and treatment techniques.



Dr. Tay's contributions extend beyond academia, as evidenced by his active involvement in various scientific associations and his service on numerous boards and committees, including the Governing Council of the CSIR and the Hazardous Chemicals Committee of the Environmental Protection Agency, Ghana.