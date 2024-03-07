Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah applauds Aboubakar Ouattara's coaching brilliance

Hearts of Oak coach, Abubakar Ouattara

The Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Dr Delali Anku-Adiamah has commended the newly appointed head coach, Abubakar Ouattara for his positive influence.

In his initial two matches since taking the job, Ouattara has secured consecutive victories, propelling the club to the 7th spot on the Premier League standings with 27 points.



Speaking about Ouattara's impact on the team, Mr Anku-Adiamah lauded the Ivorian and hailed him as an exceptional coach.



"Abubakar Ouattara has proven himself to be an exceptional coach," he stated on Accra-based Happy FM.

"His credentials are impressive. He has a deep understanding of football. He is well-liked within the club," he added.



Ouattara will be aiming to extend his winning streak as they welcome Bofoakwa Tano in the Matchday 20 fixture this weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium.