Dream big, life's too short - Inaki after scoring against Atletico Madrid

Inaki WIlliams

Inaki Williams, the Ghanaian international, played a crucial role in Athletic Bilbao's victory over Atletico Madrid, leading them to the Copa del Rey finals.

In the game, Williams scored the first goal with an impressive shot, just 13 minutes into the match. He then went on to assist his brother, Nico Williams, in doubling the lead. The hosts continued their dominance and scored their third goal on the hour mark, securing a 4-0 aggregate victory.



Williams has been a key player for Athletic Bilbao this season, having contributed 11 goals and five assists in all competitions. His exceptional form has been instrumental in the team's success this season.

He expressed his delight on social media following the triumph over Atletico Madrid, writing, "What a dream. IF YOU ARE GOING TO DREAM, EXAGGERATE. Life is too short not to try what we really want."



Athletic Bilbao has reached their first Copa del Rey final since 2021, and Williams will be eager to lead the team to their 24th title when they face Mallorca in Sevilla.