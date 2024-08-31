Dreams FC beat Attram De Visser 4-1 in a pre-season friendly ahead of new campaign

Dreams Football Club, a participant in the Ghana Premier League, comfortably defeated lower-tier team Attram De Visser during a pre-season friendly match held on Friday.

Both teams are currently engaged in preparations for the upcoming 2024/25 football season.



The friendly, conducted at Adjiringanor Astro Turf, showcased commendable performances from both sides.

Ultimately, Dreams FC emerged victorious, with Aziz Misbau contributing two goals, alongside strikes from Francis Agoanyah and John Antwi. Attram De Visser managed to score a consolation goal through Ericson Dugah.