Dreams FC coach Karim Zito makes U-turn over departure of promising talent Abdul Aziz Issah

Promising Ghanaian talent Abdul Aziz Issah remains with Dreams FC, despite earlier statements from coach Karim Zito regarding his potential departure.

The attacking midfielder, who has garnered attention from multiple clubs due to his impressive performances last season, played a pivotal role in Dreams FC's successful journey to the semifinals of the CAF Confederation Cup.



The 18-year-old forward contributed significantly to the team's achievements, netting four goals and providing two assists during the tournament.



Although coach Abdul Karim Zito initially indicated that Issah might leave, he has since refuted those claims, affirming that the talented midfielder is still part of the squad. "He is participating in our beach session for preseason.

There have been rumours that I confirmed Aziz Issah's exit, but that is incorrect; he is with us," Zito stated in an audio broadcast on Wontumi FM, as reported by Gabsfeed. While denying the midfielder's departure, Zito acknowledged that the club is open to selling him during the current transfer window.



"We are prepared to sell him because football has become a business. We aim to improve the lives of our players, so when opportunities arise, we must act decisively. Our strategy involves bringing together young talents and developing them," he added.