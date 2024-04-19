Dreams FC depart for Egypt ahead of Zamalek encounter

Dream FC players and management departing Ghana to Egypt

Source: GNA

Defending MTN FA Cup Dreams FC have left the shores of Ghana for Egypt ahead of their highly anticipated 2023–24 CAF Confederation Cup semi-final encounter against Zamalek.

The first-leg encounter slated for the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, April 21, 2024, will see both sides quest to take a giant step towards reaching the finals of the competition.



The Dreams FC contingent, led by coach Abdul Karim Zito, are seeking to make the finals for the first time in the club’s history.



They became the first Ghanaian club to reach the semis of competition since Hearts and Kotoko back in 2004.

The “Still Believe” side have had a remarkable journey in this year’s competition, beating the likes of Rivers United, FC Kallon, Club Africain and most recently Stade Malien to reach the semis.



Dreams have a huge task against Zamalek FC, who have won the CAF Confederation Cup once and will be seeking to win it for the second time.



The return encounter against Zamalek is slated for the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024.