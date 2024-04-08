Dreams FC makes history and secures US$750K in CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC becomes first Ghanaian club to reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup

Dreams FC achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first Ghanaian club to reach the semi-finals of the CAF Confederation Cup in its current format.

This remarkable feat was sealed with a 1-1 draw against Stade Malien of Mali in Kumasi, completing a 3-2 aggregate victory following their 2-1 win in the first leg.



The last time a Ghanaian club reached this stage in CAF's second-tier competition was in 2004 when Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko contested the final of the inaugural tournament. Dreams FC's achievement not only marks a significant moment in Ghanaian football history but also comes with a substantial financial reward of US$750,000 for reaching the semi-finals.



In addition to the historic achievement, Dreams FC stands to earn an extra US$250,000 if they progress to the final, which would bring their total earnings to US$1,000,000 even if they finish as runners-up.

Winning the competition would see their earnings double to a remarkable US$2,000,000. These prize amounts are based on the revised prize money structure announced by CAF in 2023.



Looking ahead, Dreams FC will face Egyptian giants Zamalek in the semi-finals, with the first leg scheduled to take place in Cairo on April 21, followed by the return leg in Kumasi seven days later.



Coach Karim Zito and his team will be aiming to continue their historic run and potentially become the first Ghanaian club to lift the CAF Confederation Cup in its current format.