Dreams FC midfielder Godfred Atuahene joins Israeli club Ashdod FC

Godfred Kingsley Atuahene

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Midfielder Godfred Kingsley Atuahene has officially transferred from Dreams FC, a team in the Ghana Premier League, to Ashdod FC in Israel.

After a standout performance in the Ghana Premier League and on the continental stage, the former Liberty Professional player has signed a contract for the 2024/25 season.



Atuahene was instrumental in Dreams FC's remarkable journey in the CAF Confederation Cup last season, making 58 league appearances and scoring four goals, along with 14 appearances in the continental tournament.

Dreams FC has confirmed the transfer and expressed appreciation for Atuahene's contributions, wishing him success in his new endeavor.



