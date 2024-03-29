Dreams FC seal partnership deal with footwear manufacturing company Horseman Shoes

Dreams FC

Dreams Football Club, a team in the Ghana Premier League, has recently finalized an agreement with Horseman Shoes.

The partnership designates the company as the official footwear sponsor of the club based in Dawu.



Dreams FC released a statement on Thursday, March 28, confirming that the deal will be in effect for one year.



The club expressed its excitement about the collaboration with the Ghanaian footwear manufacturing company, emphasizing the significance of this partnership in setting a new benchmark for quality in both football and footwear.

Dreams FC looks forward to a successful and impactful relationship with Horseman Shoes in the industry.



