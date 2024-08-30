Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

Dreams FC signs former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Dreams FC Announce The Signing Of Richmond Ayi.png Dreams FC announce the signing of Richmond Ayi

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Dreams Football Club, a participant in the Ghana Premier League, has finalized the acquisition of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Following a challenging season that highlighted the team's insufficient depth, the Dawu-based club has opted to enhance its roster.

Today, Dreams FC officially announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

In a statement released by the club on Thursday, August 29, it was confirmed that the goalkeeper has entered into a two-year contract. "We are excited to announce the signing of Richmond Ayi.

The goalkeeper has committed to a contract that extends until 2026," stated Dreams FC in their announcement on X.

Read full article

Source: Footballghana