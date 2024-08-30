Dreams FC signs former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi

Dreams FC announce the signing of Richmond Ayi

Source: Footballghana

Dreams Football Club, a participant in the Ghana Premier League, has finalized the acquisition of goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

Following a challenging season that highlighted the team's insufficient depth, the Dawu-based club has opted to enhance its roster.



Today, Dreams FC officially announced the signing of former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi.

In a statement released by the club on Thursday, August 29, it was confirmed that the goalkeeper has entered into a two-year contract. "We are excited to announce the signing of Richmond Ayi.



The goalkeeper has committed to a contract that extends until 2026," stated Dreams FC in their announcement on X.



