Dry spell affects 60% of farms in Northern Region

The situation remains critical as the region works to address these challenges

A severe dry spell has hit 60% of farms in Ghana's Northern Region, affecting over 460,000 hectares of crops like maize and rice.

The drought, which impacts food security, has led to halted land preparation and critical wilting of crops.



In response, the government has provided some support, and stakeholders are calling for more action.

Farmers are advised to diversify into livestock and stay updated with reliable weather forecasts to better manage their crops.



