Dubois: From 'shrinking violet' to potential Joshua 'slayer'

Dubois' father (right) has been pivotal to the heavyweight champion's success

Source: BBC

Daniel Dubois, appearing innocent and confused, sought his father's guidance when prompted to discuss his dreams and goals.

The young athlete was participating in his inaugural interview with Queensberry Promotions after aligning with Frank Warren's team.



Despite his towering 6ft 4in muscular build, Dubois exhibited a shy personality.

As a home-schooled introvert, he dedicated himself to rigorous training, performing up to five hours of push-ups daily since the age of five, leaving little room for friendships or social interactions.



