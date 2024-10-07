Duran signs new Aston Villa deal until 2030

Jhon Duran joined Aston Villa in January 2023

Source: BBC

Aston Villa forward Jhon Duran has extended his contract at Villa Park, ensuring his stay at the club until 2030.

The 20-year-old joined Villa Park in January 2023 for a transfer fee of £18 million from Major League Soccer team Chicago Fire, initially signing a five-and-a-half year contract that was set to last until 2028.

The Colombian was on the verge of departing from Villa during the summer due to interest from Chelsea and West Ham.



