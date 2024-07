Virgil van Dijk shouts during Netherlands’ 3-2 defeat to Austria in their Euro 2024 Group D match

The Netherlands captain, Virgil van Dijk, is urging his team to find their winning mentality before their Euro 2024 last-16 clash with Romania.

Despite having a skilled squad, the Netherlands have faced difficulties in the tournament, finishing ahead of Poland in Group D.





