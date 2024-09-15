Sports

Dvalishvili upsets O'Malley to win title at UFC Noche

Dvalishvili Has 11 Of His 13 Fights In The UFC.png Dvalishvili has 11 of his 13 fights in the UFC

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: BBC

Merab Dvalishvili claimed the bantamweight title by defeating Sean O'Malley in a unanimous decision at UFC Noche in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Georgian showcased his superior wrestling skills against the American fighter in a relentless grappling performance during the inaugural event held at the Sphere.

The match featured unusual incidents, including Dvalishvili receiving a warning from the referee for engaging with O'Malley's coach in the first round and even kissing his opponent in the second round.

