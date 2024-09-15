Dvalishvili upsets O'Malley to win title at UFC Noche

Dvalishvili has 11 of his 13 fights in the UFC

Source: BBC

Merab Dvalishvili claimed the bantamweight title by defeating Sean O'Malley in a unanimous decision at UFC Noche in Las Vegas.

The 33-year-old Georgian showcased his superior wrestling skills against the American fighter in a relentless grappling performance during the inaugural event held at the Sphere.

The match featured unusual incidents, including Dvalishvili receiving a warning from the referee for engaging with O'Malley's coach in the first round and even kissing his opponent in the second round.



