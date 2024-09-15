Dyche job 'safe' despite winless start to season

Everton boss Sean Dyche has been at the club since January 2023

Source: BBC

Everton's manager, Sean Dyche, is secure in his position despite a poor beginning to the season that has left the team without a win and at the bottom of the Premier League standings.

According to club sources, the 53-year-old has earned trust during his 20-month tenure, during which he successfully guided the team away from relegation.

The Toffees suffered a 3-2 defeat against Aston Villa on Saturday, marking the first time in 66 years that they have lost their opening four matches of a season. Nevertheless, Dyche continues to have the support of the club's leadership.



