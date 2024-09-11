ECG MD warns debtors to stop calling politicians to intervene when officers come to collect debt

Samuel Dubik Mahama

Source: 3news

ECG Managing Director Samuel Dubik Mahama has urged Ghanaians to avoid politicizing electricity matters, especially debt collection.

He noted that people often seek political intervention when ECG officials try to collect unpaid bills.



Mahama also warned the public against using middlemen ("goroboys") to get electricity meters, urging them to use the official online system instead.

With the new process, it takes up to seven days to get a meter after payment. He emphasized that using the correct channels ensures proper service and advised paying the approved fees directly to ECG.



