EU and OACPS collaborate with ACA and GIZ/MOVE to enhance cashew industry capacity

This move by the EU and the OACPS will benefit over 500 cashew actors in Africa

The European Union (EU) and the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS) have come together to support the regional Cashew Master Training Program (MTP) managed by the African Cashew Alliance (ACA), GIZ/MOVE, and other partners.

This partnership aims to benefit over 500 participants in Africa, including women, over the next two years, contributing to the growth and expertise of the cashew industry.



During the opening ceremony of Edition 17 of the MTP, Mr. Luis Rodriguez from the EU emphasized the importance of funding this initiative, citing cashew's potential for revenue generation and job creation in Africa. He urged participants to drive sustainability and inclusivity in the cashew value chain.



Madam Beate Weiskopf from GIZ/Market Oriented Value Chains for jobs and Growth (MOVE/ComCashew) highlighted the program's commitment to gender empowerment, with 40% of graduates being women, thanks to efforts to encourage their participation.

Mr. Ernest Mintah of ACA reiterated the program's collaborative efforts to enhance the cashew industry's competitiveness, with support from the EU, OACPS, and other stakeholders.



The MTP, launched in 2013, has trained over 1185 individuals from 20 countries, fostering expertise and innovation in the cashew sector. Session 1 of Edition 17, held in Accra, saw the participation of 70 individuals from 12 countries, with upcoming sessions planned in Sunyani and Yamoussoukro.



Through partnerships and sustained support, the MTP aims to create a skilled workforce that will drive the growth of the cashew industry, not only in Africa but also in the Caribbean and Pacific regions.