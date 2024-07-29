Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Sports
0

EXCLUSIVE: Belgian-Ghanaian starlet Pierre Dwomoh set to complete €4 million move to MLS side Toronto FC

Screenshot 2024 07 29 100028.png Pierre Junior Dwomoh

Mon, 29 Jul 2024 Source: kickgh.com

Belgian-born Ghanaian Pierre Junior Dwomoh is set to join Toronto FC from Royal Antwerp FC for €4 million.

The 20-year-old defensive midfielder, who is under contract until summer 2025, will sign a four-year deal after passing his medical examination.

Despite a successful loan spell at RWD Molenbeek, Dwomoh, who has played for several European clubs and is a key member of Belgium’s U-21 team, is moving to Major League Soccer.

His transfer marks his eighth club at a young age, with potential for a future switch to Ghanaian international duties.

Read full article

Source: kickgh.com