Earning Premier League Player of The Month nomination indicates my hard work - Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, the Ghanaian forward, expressed his satisfaction with being nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month Award, considering it a testament to his hard work.

Despite losing out to Rodrigo Muniz in March, Semenyo reflected on his journey from non-league football to the top division in a recent interview with Premier League TV.



Drawing inspiration from Didier Drogba, he highlighted the importance of perseverance and continuous improvement in his game.

Looking ahead, Semenyo is set to play in Bournemouth's final match against Chelsea on May 19 and is likely to be included in Ghana's squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.