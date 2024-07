Ecuador defender Angelo Preciado left and team-mate Willian Pacho

Source: Apexnewshub

Ecuador secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Mexico to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa America.

Ecuador secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Mexico to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa America. Despite Mexico's late pressure, Ecuador held on to advance to the next round.





Read full article