Sports

News

Entertainment

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
Sports
0

Ecuador name Ghanaian forward John Yeboah in squad for Copa America

John Yeboah4433 John Yeboah

Wed, 5 Jun 2024 Source: Ghanasoccernet

German-born Ghanaian forward, John Yeboah, has been selected to represent Ecuador in the upcoming 2024 Copa America in the United States.

The 23-year-old has been included in coach Felix Sanchez's 27-man squad for the tournament, which commences later this month.

Yeboah, who plays as a winger for Rakow Czestochowa in Poland, had a successful season, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

He is expected to strengthen Ecuador's attacking prowess, alongside former West Ham player Enner Valencia, as they aim to secure the Copa America title.

Read full article

Source: Ghanasoccernet