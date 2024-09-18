Eddie Nketiah scores in Crystal Palace's EFL Cup victory over QPR

Eddie Nketiah

Source: Ghana Guardian

Eddie Nketiah, the England-born forward of Ghanaian descent, significantly contributed to Crystal Palace's 2-1 victory against Queens Park Rangers (QPR) in the third round of the 2024/25 EFL Cup on Tuesday evening. Recently transferred from Arsenal, Nketiah started the match and quickly made an impact, scoring the first goal in the 16th minute to put Crystal Palace ahead early at Loftus Road.





