Egypt appoints former player Hossam Hassan as new head coach

Hossam Hassan

Hossam Hassan, a former international footballer and three-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner, has been appointed as the new head coach of the Egypt national football team.

Concurrently, his twin brother Ibrahim Hassan assumes the role of the team's technical director.



This decision follows Egypt's underwhelming performance in the recent AFCON held in Ivory Coast, leading to the termination of contracts with the former head coach, Portuguese tactician Rui Vitoria.



The Pharaohs faced elimination in the round of 16 after a series of 2-2 draws in the group stage against Mozambique, Ghana, and Cape Verde, ultimately losing to DR Congo in a penalty shootout.

The setback was further compounded by the injury to back-to-back African Footballer of the Year, Mohammed Salah. Subsequently, the Egypt Football Association (EFA) opted to dismiss Vitoria and his entire backroom staff during a board of directors meeting.



Hossam Hassan, a seasoned coach with a 22-year international career that included winning three Nations Cup titles and scoring 67 goals in 173 FIFA-recognized games, will now lead Egypt's football team, aiming to revitalize their performance on the international stage.