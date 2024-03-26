Egypt to host the next African Games in 2027

2027 would be the second time that Egypt would host the African Games

Egypt will be the host of the next 14th African Games in 2027.

The symbolic handing over of the African Union flag was done at the closing ceremony of the 13th edition of the African Games in Accra, Ghana.



Mr. Mustapha Ussif, the Youth & Sports Minister of Ghana handed over the flag to the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social



Development, Minata Samate Cessouma, who then presented it to the Egyptian Minister of Youth & Sports Mr. Ashraf Sobhy.

It would be the second time that Egypt would host the quadrillion sports festival.



Egypt placed first at Accra 2023 with a total of 187 medals (99 gold, 46 silver and 42 bronze).



Ghana placed sixth with 68 medals (19 gold, 269 silver and 20 bronze).