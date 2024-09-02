Ellis wins GB's first Paralympic gold of day five

Dave Ellis won gold alongside guide Luke Pollard

Source: BBC

Triathlete Dave Ellis secured Great Britain's first medal on the fifth day of the Paralympics, winning gold in the men's PTVI event in Paris.

Shortly after, Megan Richter and Hannah Moore contributed to the medal tally with gold and bronze in the women's PTS4 event, as large crowds gathered along the Seine for a day featuring 11 triathlon competitions.



In the women's PTS5 event, Tokyo 2020 medallists Claire Cashmore and Lauren Steadman earned silver and bronze, respectively.

Additionally, Dan Bethell claimed silver in badminton's SL3 singles after a closely contested match against India's Kumar Nitesh.



