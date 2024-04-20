Emi Martinez suspended after yellow card drama in Europa Conference League

Menu ›
Sports
Sat, 20 Apr 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emi Martinez will miss the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiakos due to suspension.
Martinez received two yellow cards during the quarter-final second leg against Lille but was not sent off.
The first caution came in the 39th minute, with the second one given during the penalty shoot-out for unsporting behaviour.
Despite not being shown a red card, UEFA has confirmed his suspension for accumulating three yellow cards in the quarter-final tie.
The first leg will take place at Villa Park on May 2, with the return leg scheduled in Piraeus a week later.
???? pic.twitter.com/hIuiMhImj7— Emi Martínez (@emimartinezz1) April 18, 2024
