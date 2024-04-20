Emi Martinez suspended after yellow card drama in Europa Conference League

Emi Martinez

Aston Villa's goalkeeper Emi Martinez will miss the first leg of the Europa Conference League semi-final against Olympiakos due to suspension.

Martinez received two yellow cards during the quarter-final second leg against Lille but was not sent off.



The first caution came in the 39th minute, with the second one given during the penalty shoot-out for unsporting behaviour.



Despite not being shown a red card, UEFA has confirmed his suspension for accumulating three yellow cards in the quarter-final tie.

The first leg will take place at Villa Park on May 2, with the return leg scheduled in Piraeus a week later.



