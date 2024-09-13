Emmanuel Keyekeh: The New Sensation in Tanzania

Emmanuel Keyekeh

Source: Kickgh

Emmanuel Keyekeh has quickly established himself as a key player for Singida Black Stars in the Tanzanian league.

After a successful 2023/24 season with FC Samartex 1996 in the Ghana Premier League, where he played a vital role in their championship win, Keyekeh has continued to demonstrate his remarkable abilities.

With five goals and four assists in thirty-two matches for FC Samartex, he was instrumental in their success, earning four Most Valuable Player awards that highlighted his significant impact on the game.



