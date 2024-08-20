Endrick Weighs Future at Real Madrid Amid Mbappe Transfer

Endrick's Backup Plan: How a Young Prodigy is Preparing for Success Beyond Real Madrid

Endrick, a talented young Brazilian player at Real Madrid, is considering a backup plan in case he is unable to break into Carlo Ancelotti's team. Despite his €60 million transfer from Palmeiras, Endrick has slipped down the priority list following the arrival of Kylian Mbappé. While he is determined to secure a regular spot, he is open to a loan move in January 2025 if he doesn't get sufficient playing time. Although he has been linked to Premier League clubs, Endrick remains committed to fighting for his place at Real Madrid until the end of 2024.





