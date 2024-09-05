England captain Buttler out of Australia T20 series

Jos Buttler has been England white-ball captain since Eoin Morgan retired in 2022

Source: BBC

England's captain Jos Buttler will miss the upcoming three-match T20 series against Australia and is uncertain for the subsequent five one-day internationals.

The 33-year-old has been sidelined since the T20 World Cup in June due to a calf injury.



In Buttler's absence, Phil Salt will take on the captaincy for the T20 matches, while Harry Brook may be called upon for the ODIs if necessary.

The T20 series kicks off on Wednesday in Southampton, followed by the ODIs starting on September 19.



Read full article