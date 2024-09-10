England drop batter Lawrence for Pakistan tour

Dan Lawrence played his first Tests in more than two years against Sri Lanka

Source: BBC

England has excluded batter Dan Lawrence from the squad for the upcoming tour of Pakistan, opting instead to include newcomers Jordan Cox and Brydon Carse in a 17-player lineup.

Captain Ben Stokes is set to return for the three Test matches in October after recovering from a hamstring injury that sidelined him during the 2-1 series victory over Sri Lanka.



Additionally, opener Zak Crawley is back in the squad after missing the previous series due to a broken finger.

With Crawley unavailable, Lawrence had the chance to open the batting, stepping away from his typical middle-order role.



Read full article